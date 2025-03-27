Winter storm watch issued for parts of northern New England

The calendar reads spring, but a winter storm watch has been issued for parts of northern New England ahead of expected weekend snow.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

“Waves of low pressure will track along a stationary front bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region Friday night into Saturday evening,” the NWS wrote in its weather alert for New Hampshire and Maine.

The watch in New Hampshire is in effect for Coos, Grafton, Carroll, Sullivan, Merrimack, Belknap, and Strafford counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

The watch in Maine is in effect for Oxford, Franklin, Somerset, Interior York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Kennebec, and Interior Cumberland Highlands until 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the NWS, total snow accumulations greater than 6 inches, sleet accumulations around one half of an inch, and limited ice accumulations up to one quarter inch are possible in New Hampshire and Maine.

“Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Periods of moderate and heavy snow in the mountains will combine with low visibility to create dangerous driving conditions,” the NWS warned. “There is potential for a corridor across central areas to see ice accretion that will bring an elevated threat for power outages.”

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Vermont.

