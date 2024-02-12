Winter storm, high wind, coastal flood warnings issued in Mass. as nor’easter approaches

DEDHAM, Mass — Winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings have been issued in Massachusetts ahead of a powerful nor’easter that’s expected to dump heavy snow, knock out power with strong wind gusts, and threaten the coast with flooding.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Middlesex, Essex, Franklin, Hamden, Hampshire, Berkshire, Norfolk, Worcester, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol counties from 1 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

More than a foot of snow is possible across nearly all of the Bay State, except for the South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times,” the NWS said in a statement. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will particularly impact the Tuesday morning commute.”

The NWS has also issued a high wind warning for Cape Cod and the Islands.

The warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in the impacted areas.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” the NWS said in a statement.

The strongest winds occur approximately between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Towns and cities along the coast of Massachusetts are also bracing for flooding.

A coastal flooding warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NWS said, “Some vulnerable coastal roads become impassable around high tide. Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects some coastal roads and low-lying areas from Revere and Winthrop through Boston to Hull, Braintree, and Quincy. Splashover and debris may wash onto coastal roads when large waves occur. Roads remain passable. Low-lying areas and roads near Nantucket Harbor, including Easy Street, may experience pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep. Roads remain passable. Shallow pockets of flooding less than one foot deep affect low-lying areas in Provincetown, mainly near the airport and Race Point Road. In Truro, flooding up to one foot deep affects low-lying areas near Pamet Harbor and along the Pamet River. Roads remain passable with pockets of shallow flooding less than one foot deep. This mainly affects low-lying areas and roads near Edgartown Harbor, including the Chappy Ferry Dock. Shallow flooding may also approach Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.”

Essex County is under a coastal flood watch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

