Coastal Mass. communities preparing for snow, high winds, possible flooding

SCITUATE, Mass. — Communities along the Massachusetts coast are preparing for snow, high winds, and possible flooding overnight.

A winter storm warning is in place as Bay Staters prepare for what’s to come.

Scituate town officials say emergency units, including dive and rescue teams, are in place along with high-water vehicles.

Town administrator Jim Boudreau said they know many people like to look at the waves and flooding.

But they’re urging people to stay off the road and away from the water so they don’t have to make rescues there.

Meanwhile, homeowners are taking necessary steps to be prepared.

Some people on Oceanside Drive have boarded up their windows, blocked their basements with sandbags, and have their generators set up.

People we talked to say not only is the water a concern, as the waves crash towards their house but they typically deal with fist-sized rocks hitting their home.

Leo Martin said, “I’ve had to replace the roof four times and I’ve had to redo the back room.”

Neighbor Greg Eaton said he typically gets four feet of water in his basement and his main concern is electricity.

“Having a generator and then a backup generator for your generator when that doesn’t start because every once in a while, poop hits the fan,” said Eaton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

