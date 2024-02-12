Tuesday nor’easter: Latest storm timeline, expected snow totals, maps, threats

BOSTON — A powerhouse nor’easter will hit Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing significant snowfall to Boston for the first time since 2022.

Winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings have been issued across the Bay State due to heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and the threat of coastal flooding.

STORM TIMELINE

Flakes will start flying around 4 a.m. and ramp up throughout the day, bringing snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour at its peak, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her latest forecast. The storm is expected to wind down by 3 p.m. ahead of the evening commute.

“Futurecast has snow initially moving in around 4 a.m. This is when roads will start to get slippery. We’re going to be in the thick of it, with heavy snow falling between 7 or 8 a.m., straight into the early afternoon. You’re going to see that goes until about 3 p.m.,” Spear said. “As we roll into the evening, I’m thinking around 7 p.m. snow should be done for good in the Greater Boston area.”

The worst weather will come through mid morning - early afternoon Tuesday with snowfall rates potentially exceeding 2"/hr at times. Snow will end late afternoon or evening. @boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/FGcTKPlrNh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 12, 2024

EXPECTED SNOW TOTALS

Boston, Worcester, North Shore, western Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, Providence: 9-12 inches of snow

South Shore and South Coast: 5-9 inches of snow

Cape Cod and the Islands: 2-5 inches of snow

“It’s a pretty widespread 9-12 that we’re expecting...I would not be surprised if we have to expand some of these higher totals just a little bit with a cooler track, but right now I’m holding the map as is,” Spear said.

ADDITIONAL STORM THREATS

High wind warning: A high wind warning for Cape Cod and the Islands. The warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in the impacted areas.

“On top of the snow, we’ve got some pretty strong winds gusting up 60 mph for the Cape and the Islands,” Spear said.

Coastal flood warning: Towns and cities along the coast of Massachusetts are also bracing for flooding. A coastal flooding warning is in effect for Barnstable, Dukes, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, through the afternoon, we’ve also got a coastal flood warning from Boston down to the Cape and the Islands,” Spear said. “Those of you at the coastline need to be prepared for Tuesday afternoon’s high tide coming in with some big waves, some beach erosion, and some coastal flooding and inundation.”

Minor coastal flooding is expected along the North Shore.

LATEST MAPS

Storm on the way

Storm on the way

Storm on the way

Stay with the Boston 25 Weather Team for updates as the storm forms and gets closer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group