Powerful nor’easter to dump heavy snow on Tuesday

MILD & QUIET START TO THE WEEK

Temperatures will remain above average as we kick off the new week. Monday will generally be a quiet and mild day with temps in the upper 40s during the afternoon. With the sun also shining, this will be an ideal day to get any prep done before heavy snow arrives Tuesday morning.

NOR’EASTER

Get ready for a classic winter storm on Tuesday! The storm will arrive overnight with the greatest impacts through early Tuesday afternoon. We are looking at significant snowfall along with coastal flooding and strong gusts.

SNOW: A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of MA Monday night into Tuesday evening. Snow and a mix will arrive by early Tuesday morning. Since the surface temperatures are warmer after this weekend, plan on rain initially in Boston, but with colder air getting dragged in, it won’t take much time before this flips over to snow. A widespread 9-12″ of snow is in the forecast across Massachusetts. Early mixing will keep totals in a 5-9″ range along the immediate South Shore and southern coastline. The Cape will be limited to 2-5″ due to prolonged rain/mixing with a bit less on Nantucket. The dynamics of this storm support snowfall rates of 1-3″ per hour at its peak, and this will lead to nearly impossible travel Tuesday morning and early afternoon.

WIND: Plan on stronger wind gusts with this storm, especially closer to the coast. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Cape and Islands Monday night into Tuesday evening where we could see gusts up to 60 mph. Plan for some scattered power outages.

COAST: This storm will take a toll on the coast as well. We are looking at beach erosion, plus coastal flooding. Moderate flooding is expected due to astronomical high tides Tuesday afternoon with another chance at flooding overnight into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY CHILL

The storm will clear out in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s going to be cold and blustery, highs will likely stay below freezing!

