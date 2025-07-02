Local

Wilyer Abreu’s RBI single helps Red Sox to 5-3 win over Reds in completion of suspended game

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - JULY 2: Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox follows through on his go ahead RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on July 2, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. This is a continuation of the July 1 game which was suspended due to inclement weather. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images) (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning Wednesday afternoon and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 in the completion of a game suspended by rain a night earlier.

Trevor Story added an RBI double after Abreu’s hit, sending Boston to its third win in four games after a six-game losing skid, its longest since September 2022.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have dropped three of four.

Brayan Bello (4-3) worked five innings of relief and Aroldis Chapman got the final three outs for his 15th save.

With just a few thousand fans of the 32,355 paid attendance in Fenway Park, play resumed at 2:32 p.m. before Steer, the National League’s reigning player of the week, hit an 0-1 cutter from Bello into the Green Monster seats to make it 3-2 in the fourth.

The Red Sox won the opener of the three-game series Monday when Abreu became just the sixth player in major league history to hit an inside-the-park homer and grand slam in the same game. The previous was Roger Maris on August 3, 1958.

Tuesday’s game was halted after three innings, delayed 1 hour, 20 minutes before it was suspended. It was the Reds’ second suspended game this season. The second part of this game lasted 2 hours, 9 minutes.

Key moment

With a pinch runner Nate Eaton on third and two outs, Abreu blooped a single to right against Lyon Richardson (0-3). Story then doubled off the center field wall.

Key stat

The Red Sox are a win away from getting back to .500 (43-44) this season.

Up next

Reds RHP Nick Martinez (5-8, 4.12 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the regularly scheduled nightcap. Red Sox manager Alex Cora hadn’t announced a starter yet.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read