Will they play? Latest on Drake Maye, Christian Gonzalez ahead of Patriots-Bills showdown

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are preparing for one of their toughest tests of the season as they head to Buffalo to face the undefeated Bills on Sunday afternoon.

New England appears likely to have quarterback Drake Maye under center despite a shoulder issue that landed him on this week’s injury report. Maye was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after hurting his throwing shoulder during the Patriots’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said the injury did not affect Maye during practice and indicated the second-year quarterback is expected to be ready for Sunday’s AFC East matchup.

While Maye’s outlook appears positive, questions remain in the Patriots secondary.

Standout cornerback Christian Gonzalez has missed practice the past two days while dealing with a shoulder injury. His status for Sunday’s game remains unclear, with the team expected to provide an updated injury report later Friday.

Patriots Thursday injury report for NE vs. BUF: https://t.co/wdR0TNK6DZ pic.twitter.com/kzJMrwOrCn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2026

The Patriots could be without one of their most important defensive players against a Buffalo offense that has been nearly unstoppable through the first month of the season. The Bills enter the weekend undefeated and currently own the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

Gonzalez’s availability, along with Maye’s continued progress, will be key storylines to watch heading into Sunday’s divisional showdown.

New England will need all hands on deck as it looks to pull off an upset on the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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