Fireworks, 2 anthems and a full house: Bills host Lions in 1st regular-season game at new stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Fireworks. Two national anthems. A packed house. And Josh Allen's touchdown run.

The Buffalo Bills even rolled out a new grass carpet in hosting the Detroit Lions in the first regular-season game in their new $2.1 billion Highmark Stadium on Thursday night. Some six minutes in, Bills quarterback Allen capped a 10-play, 85-yard opening drive by scoring on a 1-yard run.

As a border city, Buffalo paid tribute to its fanbase by having both the U.S. and Canadian anthems performed with both country’s flags displayed on the field.

The Toronto musical group Barenaked Ladies was greeted by a loud cheer before singing “O, Canada.” They were followed by Hawaiian-born actress and singer Auli’i Cravalho performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” U.S. pop group OneRepublic was scheduled to perform at halftime.

Fireworks went off about 90 minutes before game time and then again during the opening ceremonies.

Fans unfurled three banners with the words Bills and Mafia, and a logo commemorating the stadium’s inaugural season. An elaborate light show then followed with fans wearing bracelets that blinked, followed by a fireworks display as the Bills offensive starters were introduced, with Allen greeted by a roar and chants of “M-V-P! M-V-P!”

As for the turf, the new grass looked improved.

The Bills chose to resod the entire field ahead of schedule following their preseason finale against Pittsburgh on Aug. 27. They did so after the original turf, which had been laid down in October, showed signs of wear and tear, and with large divots having to be replaced during two preseason games and two practices.

Bills players indicated after practicing in the stadium on Tuesday that the grass felt firmer, and noticed a larger infill of sand. That was evident in pregame warmups when clumps of sand came up when players made hard cuts on the field.

During the opening drive, an on-field official was spotted having to tamp down a clump of grass that came up at the 30.

The field was painted for the first time, with the word “BILLS” in large white block letters featured prominently in both end zones over red-painted grass. The team’s charging Buffalo logo was also added at midfield.

The new stadium has a capacity of just over 60,000, about 12,000 less than the old facility which now lies in rubble across the street.

What’s different is the layout, with the new facility’s seating structure built more vertically in placing viewers more on top of the action. The new building also features a canopy, which helps project crowd noise directly on to field.

Bills fans began arriving two and three days earlier, with a private lot nearly filled with RVs by Tuesday. And there were lengthy lineups before the gates opened, and despite a slight drizzle that fell.

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