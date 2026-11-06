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Wild video: Flash flooding hits Cape Cod, sending trash bins floating through gas station

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Torrential rain triggered flash flooding on Cape Cod on Friday, inundating a gas station and sending trash receptacles floating through the property.

Flood warnings have been posted for the area, while all of southeastern Massachusetts is under a flood watch through Saturday morning.

Video from Garret’s Family Market on Route 28 in Falmouth showed significant flooding surrounding the gas pumps as heavy rain poured down.

The intense rainfall also forced cleanup efforts inside the store as water accumulated during the storm.

The dramatic scene unfolded as rounds of heavy rain moved through Massachusetts, creating the potential for flooding in areas hit by the strongest downpours.

Drivers are urged to use caution when encountering flooded roadways and never attempt to drive through standing water.

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