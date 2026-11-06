Massachusetts voters narrowly reject Question 7 after razor-thin race

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters have narrowly rejected Question 7 after a razor-thin race that remained too close to call well after Election Day.

Voters rejected the measure with a “no” vote of 50.6%, while 49.4% voted “yes.”

Question 7 asked voters whether to allow single-family homes to be built on smaller lots than current local zoning rules may permit. The measure’s rejection leaves local communities to determine minimum lot-size requirements.

The close result came after the question remained undecided even after nearly all votes were counted.

An approval would have established a statewide minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet for qualifying new single-family homes with public water and sewer access and at least 50 feet of frontage.

The final margin underscores just how divided voters were on the proposal, with the two sides separated by only 1.2 percentage points.

See the latest vote count:

Meanwhile, Question 5 was decided on Thursday afternoon.

Question 5, which focused on state tax revenue, will not pass.

The result means Massachusetts will not change the way the state calculates tax refunds when there is a budget surplus.

Seven of the nine total questions were decided in the hours after the polls closed.

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