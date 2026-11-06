Question 7 remains too close to call in Massachusetts with 99% of votes counted

DEDHAM, Mass. — Question 7 is now the only Massachusetts ballot question still too close to call after Tuesday’s midterm election.

The closely watched ballot measure asks voters whether to allow single-family homes on smaller lots.

With about 99% of the vote counted as of Friday morning, “No” holds a narrow lead: 50.7% to 49.3%.

See the latest vote count:

The close margin means the final outcome of Question 7 remains uncertain as officials continue counting outstanding votes.

Meanwhile, Question 5 was decided on Thursday afternoon.

Question 5, which focused on state tax revenue, will not pass.

The result means Massachusetts will not change the way the state calculates tax refunds when there is a budget surplus.

Seven of the nine total questions were decided in the hours after the polls closed.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group