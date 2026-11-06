Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Jury begins deliberating ex-Stoughton detective’s fate

BOSTON — The federal trial of former Stoughton police detective Matthew Farwell is now in the hands of the jury.

The 12 jurors, four women and eight men, tasked with deciding the case were sent to the deliberation room Friday afternoon following closing arguments and jury instructions. The four alternate jurors remained behind.

Farwell is accused in connection with the death of Sandra Birchmore. His trial featured four weeks of testimony with 50 witnesses taking the stand.

Closing arguments began Friday morning, with prosecutors allotted 1 hour and 15 minutes for their final argument and the defense given 90 minutes. Prosecutors were also allotted 15 minutes for rebuttal.

The jury will now deliberate the case and determine whether Farwell is guilty.

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The allegations against Farwell

Farwell is accused of killing 23-year-old Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time, and staging her death to make it appear she died by suicide.

Prosecutors allege Farwell had a years-long sexual relationship with Birchmore that began when she was 15 years old.

The testimony

Over the last four weeks, jurors have heard testimony from 50 witnesses and seen evidence from both sides.

The defense rested its case Wednesday after calling two final witnesses. Farwell did not take the stand in his own defense.

Farwell’s attorneys have argued that Birchmore died by suicide in 2021 after Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

Once the defense and prosecution deliver their closing arguments, prosecutors will have an opportunity to make a final rebuttal.

The jury will then deliberate.

Boston 25 News will be following developments throughout the day as the trial moves into its final stage.

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