‘Why is he now Pope?’: Boston attorney concerned over new pope’s leadership amid clergy allegations

BOSTON — After Pope Leo XIV’s first day as the pontiff, a local attorney says he and his clients aren’t thrilled about the decision from the Vatican.

Mitchell Garabedian, a Boston-based attorney, has represented thousands of victims and survivors over decades of alleged clergy sexual abuse.

He told Boston 25 News on Friday he was disappointed to see Pope Leo XIV was appointed.

“There’s a track record here that doesn’t give many survivors or victims hope,” said Garabedian. “He doesn’t send a message he’s going to protect children or help survivors heal.”

He pointed towards two incidents over the last 25 years.

Garabedian said in 2000, as head of the Augustinian Order in Chicago, Prevost allegedly housed a priest near a school facing accusations of sexual abuse.

Garabedian explained, “That priest was a pedophile, and those children were susceptible.”

He also pointed to an incident while Pope Leo XIV was serving in Peru. The attorney criticized his handling of alleged sexual abuse against three young women.

Garabedian continued, “Those women have stated ... Pope Leo did a shallow job in the investigation.”

The majority of New Englanders who spoke to Boston 25 News were happy about the appointment of Pope Leo XIV.

Richard Heath said outside the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End, “I was really excited about that!”

Alexa MacPherson, a client of Garabedian’s, said she was the victim of sexual abuse at a parish in Dorchester in the 1980’s.

She is still demanding action from the Vatican with new leadership.

MacPherson asked, “You’re doing God’s work? Well, you’re not when you’re hiding predatory priests.”

The archdiocese of Boston said in a statement Friday:

“The Archdiocese of Boston has a robust, effective trauma - informed program in place to address the long-term impact of the clergy sexual abuse crisis. We have long been proactive with a vigorous child protection program that requires background screening, adult education, and youth education. We take our responsibilities seriously including reporting any allegations to law enforcement. We are committed to the protection of the young people entrusted to our care and to the prevention of any harm to them by anyone. Our new Holy Father has shown his compassion and commitment to the people entrusted to his care over and over again throughout his priestly ministry. We have full faith and confidence in our new Holy Father.”

A celebration mass for Pope Leo XIV is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

