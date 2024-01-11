Who will replace Bill Belichick as next coach of Patriots? Keep an eye on these familiar faces

FOXBORO, Mass. — With legendary head coach Bill Belichick reportedly done in New England, all eyes will quickly turn to the search for his replacement.

While there will be no shortage of candidates to fill Belichick’s spot, there are a few names with Foxboro ties worth keeping close tabs on moving forward.

Mike Vrabel

Vrabel, 48, was fired Tuesday after back-to-back losing seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Before that, the Patriots Hall of Fame member coached the Titans to two division titles and three playoff appearances.

Vrabel played eight seasons with the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, winning three Super Bowl titles and earning a First-team All-Pro during his tenure.

Vrabel reportedly rubbed Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk the wrong way when he spoke glowingly about the Patriots during his Hall of Fame induction weekend in October.

In an attempt to quiet the raucous cheers from the Foxboro faithful when he took the field for the halftime ceremony, Vrabel shouted “Come on We’ve got a game to win! I can’t be up here that long!”

Jerod Mayo

Mayo, 37, was drafted by the Patriots in the first round of the 2008 draft and began his coaching career as inside linebackers coach with New England in 2019.

In 103 career games with the Patriots, Mayo earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, one Super Bowl ring, and he racked up 802 total tackles and 11 sacks.

Mayo has a clear understanding of the Patriots’ defense, which was a bright spot for the team during their dismal 4-13 season.

New England’s defense ranked 7th in the NFL, allowing just 301.6 yards per game and 38 touchdowns.

Josh McDaniels

McDaniels, who served as New England’s offensive coordinator for 14 non-consecutive seasons, was fired by the Las Vegas Raiders in November.

McDaniels, 47, served as the architect of New England’s offense along with Tom Brady, winning three Super Bowls in his first four seasons with the team.

During McDaniels’ first stint as offensive coordinator from 2006 to 2008, New England set the season record for points scored and won 16 of their 16 regular season games.

McDaniels served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009-2010 and was later hired as the offensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams in 2011. Both of those coaching tenures failed.

McDaniels has won six total Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

