End of an era: Where will legendary Patriots coach Bill Belichick go next?

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick’s 24-year run in New England, which included six Super Bowl titles and 17 division titles, is reportedly over.

Multiple reports on Thursday morning indicated that Belichick and the Patriots have “mutually agreed” to part ways following the team’s 4-13 season.

So what’s next for Belichick? ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 71-year-old future Hall of Famer “wants to continue to coach.”

There are currently seven NFL teams with head coaching vacancies, including the Atlanta Falcons, a franchise that is a likely landing spot for Belichick, according to Schefter.

In a post on X, Schefter wrote, “Bill Belichick will want to continue coaching and is expected to draw interest from at least some of the other seven NFL teams that currently have head coach vacancies, quite possibly the Atlanta Falcons, per league sources.”

Atlanta fired Arthur Smith as head coach after the team finished 7-10 for the third consecutive season. His dismissal came hours after the Falcons lost 48-17 to NFC South rival New Orleans on Sunday.

“The Atlanta Falcons are a team to watch if Belichick is available. They are interested, per sources,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini wrote in a tweet earlier this week..

Atlanta is seemingly an appealing destination for any coach in search of a new job. While the Falcons have questions at the quarterback position, multiple pieces of the offense have been drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in recent years including running back Bijan Robinson (8th overall pick in 2023), wide receiver Drake London (8th overall pick in 2022), and tight end Kyle Pitts (4th overall pick in 2021).

Atlanta’s defense-- led by star safety Jessie Bates III -- is also a highly respectable unit. They ranked 11th in the NFL with just 321.1 total yards allowed through Week 18.

The Falcons hold the 8th overall draft pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Belichick coached the Patriots to a victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, epically erasing a 28-3 third-quarter deficit.

Other NFL teams with head coaching openings include the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Washington Commanders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

