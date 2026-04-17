Four people accused of trafficking drugs into Mass. from Puerto Rico, California through U.S. mail

BOSTON — Four people facing federal charges are accused of trafficking drugs into Massachusetts from Puerto Rico and California through the U.S. mail.

Two of the accused are in the U.S. illegally, living in Lawrence and Haverhill, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Thursday.

A federal grand jury has indicted the following people with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances:

Alexander Pineda Nunez, 32, of Methuen; Angel Luis Cedeno Moni, 31, unlawfully living in Lawrence; Adrian Pena Rodriguez, 23, unlawfully living in Haverhill; and Raymond Cedeno Calderon, 3, of Clifton, N.J.

Pena Rodriguez is also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Pineda Nunez, Cedeno Moni and Pena Rodriguez were arrested and made their initial appearance in Boston on April 7, Foley said. They remain in custody pending detention hearings.

Mass. drug trafficking (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Cedeno Calderon is currently in custody in Tennessee and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the charging documents, Pineda Nunez and Cedeno Moni led a drug trafficking organization that imported kilogram quantities of drugs to Massachusetts through the U.S. mail and other carriers.

Mass. drug trafficking (U.S. Attorney's Office)

For example, Pineda Nunez, Cedeno Moni, Pena Rodriguez, and others allegedly arranged for kilogram quantities of cocaine to be mailed from Puerto Rico to various residential addresses in northeastern Massachusetts.

Pineda Nunez and his co-conspirators would allegedly track the drug-laden packages and take them from the delivery address shortly after delivery, often at multiple locations on the same day.

Investigators seized multiple packages mailed from Puerto Rico to the drug trafficking ring in Massachusetts, including one that was seized directly from Pena Rodriguez, and found to contain multiple kilograms of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Mass drug trafficking (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Prosecutors allege that Pineda Nunez and Cedeno Moni also traveled to Arizona and California to send packages of fentanyl and methamphetamine back to Massachusetts through the U.S. Mail.

In August and September 2025, six packages that had allegedly been sent from California by Cedeno Moni and Pineda Nunez were seized and found to contain multiple kilograms of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Mass. drug trafficking (U.S. Attorney's Office)

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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