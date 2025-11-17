Whitman-Hanson students protest layoffs due to $1.39 million budget deficit

HANSON, Mass. — Whitman-Hanson Regional High School students are speaking out against the layoffs of 23 district staff members due to a $1.39 million budget deficit.

As an organized school walkout for Monday gains momentum, three field hockey teammates are raising money to make T-shirts for community members to wear to Wednesday’s school committee meeting.

The front of the shirt reads: “1.39 M,” and on the back: “Where R our teachers?”

“My whole life, I’ve been told to stand up and use my voice when it kind of matters,” said senior Shannon Balfe. “And so, this seemed like the time that it really mattered to stand up.”

Friends Rylie Germaine and Tessa Feeley spent Sunday evening with Balfe at her home, making the shirts.

The trio has raised more than $700 and is on track to make 80 to 100 shirts, with help from a local mom who also donated her time to the project.

“These teachers, they literally do so much for us,” Germaine, a junior, said. “How can I sit by and watch as teachers lose their jobs over $1.4 million, and you don’t even know where it went?”

Superintendent Jeff Szymaniak said in a news release Sunday reduction in force (RIF) notifications were issued Friday to five teachers, two long-term substitutes, 11 paraprofessionals, and five non-union staff members.

Among those losing their jobs are some beloved counselors, Feeley said.

“They’re some of the most meaningful people, and they just have love for the school, have so much passion for everyone and every individual student,” Feeley, a senior, said. “Cutting all these teachers, too, right before the holiday season, I think, is just a cruel thing to do.”

The teens also plan to join the walkout publicized on social media for Monday morning.

“We will protest for our teachers and staff with the goal of either making budget cuts elsewhere or the immediate resignation of Superintendent Jeff [Szymaniak] and Assistant Superintendent George Ferro,” an Instagram post from @whwalkout reads.

“I know for a fact the teachers that are being let go, so many of them would always be in my corner if I needed it,” Balfe said. “So, it just kind of felt wrong for me to not be in their corner when they needed it most.”

Szymaniak announced the massive budget shortfall and planned RIFs at an emergency school committee meeting last month, during which the committee voted unanimously to suspend the layoffs.

Szymaniak told Boston 25 News that after the district’s business manager had resigned, Whitman-Hanson has struggled to find a qualified replacement, finally hiring an outside firm, which uncovered the deficit.

He said prolonging layoffs would only exacerbate the deficit and could result in eliminating more positions.

In Sunday’s statement, Szymaniak said the district “remains hopeful that some positions may be restored in the future.”

“This is a challenging time for our students, staff, and families, and I want to thank the community for its understanding,” Szymaniak said. “Despite this budget shortfall, we remain committed to providing a high-quality, supportive, safe, and engaging education for every student.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

