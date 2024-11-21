White shark buoys removed from Cape Cod waters ahead of winter migration

The first signs of winter have arrived.

All real-time shark buoys were removed from the waters of Cape Cod on Thursday as the sharks began their southern migration.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC) says the buoys will no longer transmit detections of tagged white sharks via the popular Sharktivity app.

White shark buoy removals (Atlantic White Shark Conservancy)

“It’s important to remember as the temperatures drop, there’s never a guarantee our waters are shark-free,” the AWSC posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Anyone continuing to use our waters in colder weather should keep taking shark-smart precautions.”

The buoys are removed around this time every year to protect them from damaging winter storms and to prepare them for future use.

