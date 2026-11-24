DARTMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal sanctuary is giving rescued farm animals a second chance at life, with a special focus on those with disabilities and complex medical needs.

Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us, a nonprofit sanctuary in Dartmouth, currently cares for 40 rescued farm animals. The 501(c)(3) organization is run entirely by volunteers.

The sanctuary’s founder, Deb Devlin, spent years developing a motorized, joystick-controlled wheelchair for Kiki, a sheep who is unable to walk.

According to the sanctuary, Kiki is the first animal in the world to use this type of technology.

“Today, Kiki’s journey not only helps other animals, but also inspires rehabilitation patients around the world to embrace their own adaptive equipment,” the website states.

“Whether caring for people or animals, Deb is driven by the same purpose: improving quality of life. Through this sanctuary, Deb hopes to create something bigger than rescue—she’s building connection, awareness, and a more compassionate world.”

In a Facebook post, Devlin shared that she hopes to explore head-array technology for Kiki, which would allow the sheep to control her wheelchair using sensors activated by small head movements rather than “having to manipulate constant pressure on a joystick.”

The technology could give Kiki greater independence and make it easier for her to move around.

Those interested in supporting the sanctuary and helping rescued animals get a second chance can donate through its website here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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