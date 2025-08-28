Weymouth death investigation intensifies following search warrant at Scituate residence

SCITUATE, Mass. — New court documents show the death of 27-year-old Declan Perry in a car outside of South Shore Hospital appears to be a homicide.

The search warrant obtained by Boston 25 News shows Scituate Police, along with officers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office searched a condominium unit along the Driftway on August 25.

According to the documents, a belt, a pair of scissors, a wooden door, a pair of sandals, two web cameras, a piece of mail, and a medical document were all seized from the residence, along with multiple swabs of reddish-brown stains.

A person of interest allegedly asked a neighbor to help him and another woman move a large object wrapped in a rug into a car.

The person of interest told the neighbor the object was “a hockey goalie mannequin which was usually filled with water,” according to the documents.

The neighbor then called police after seeing on the news that the car found outside South Shore Hospital matched the one he saw earlier in the day.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says they are awaiting the results of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Just before 2 p.m. on August 23, the body of 27-year-old Declan Perry of Portland, Maine, was found wrapped inside a rug and secured with duct tape in the rear seat of 2019 black Honda Civic.

The Honda was parked in front of the emergency room entrance at South Shore Hospital.

An investigation remains ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

