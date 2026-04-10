‘We’ve been installing cameras’: DEP cracks down on illegal mattress dumping across the state

BOSTON — State officials are cracking down on illegal dumping across New England. Since 2022, mattresses have been banned from the trash, and the Department of Environmental Protection’s task force is using surveillance to catch people in the act.

“We’ve been installing cameras, we’ve been really successful in a number of places in catching folks in the act and secluding them and penalizing them for that illegal dumping activity,” DEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple tells Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 crews came across some illegal mattress dumping while driving near Blue Hill Avenue on Friday, and a resident disclosed the illegal dumping is an added stress.

“Especially on that street because a lot of people move out and or people are just rejuvenating their mattresses or whatever it is but I see them all the time,” a resident tells Boston 25 News.

“Mattresses that are abandoned on the side of the road can collect pests, mold and really just affect your community around you,” said DEP Commissioner Heiple.

The state says Massachusetts generates about 600,000 unwanted mattresses every year. DEP’s strike force focuses on these environmental crimes.

Since January 1, data shows the city of Boston has received more than 1,000 illegal dumping complaints. Dorchester leads with over 200 complaints, followed by Roxbury and Greater Mattapan.

Programs like UTEC Mattress Recycling takes your old mattresses and reuse nearly 85 percent of the material. If you live in Boston, mattress disposal is free for residents in buildings with fewer than six units. For buildings with more than six units, landlords are responsible.

“The springs, the foam, lots of components of the mattress, up to 80 percent in many cases can be reclaimed and reused in new products,” said DEP Commissioner Heiple.

DEP says if you see illegal dumping, report it! Tips play a huge role in which neighborhood the task force should focus on next.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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