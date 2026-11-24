WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The Westborough Select Board is expected to meet behind closed doors to discuss the contract of embattled police chief, Todd Minardi.

Minardi is currently on administrative leave after he was found sleeping in his unmarked department-issued cruiser last month with two empty bottles of Titos Vodka in a liquor store parking lot in Shrewsbury.

Minardi was cited for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle, however officers noted they could not charge Minardi with operating under the influence because the cruiser was not running when they arrived.

Dispatch records indicated that the well-being check was prompted by a caller who reported seeing Minardi in his cruiser a day earlier.

Minardi was transported to UMass Hospital.

He became the police chief back in 2023. According to records, Minardi was reportedly making over $205,577 in 2025. The meeting is expected to begin at 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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