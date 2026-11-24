HYANNIS, Mass. — A Steamship Authority ferry is out of service after running aground in Hyannis on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the M/V Woods Hole sustained hull damage while completing its 1:45 p.m. trip from Nantucket.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members. An investigation is underway to assess the extent of the damage and determine the cause of the incident.

Once cleared by the Coast Guard, the vessel will be taken to the Steamship Authority’s maintenance facility in Fairhaven before likely heading to a repair yard after Thanksgiving, according to a spokesperson.

The M/V Monomoy will replace the M/V Woods Hole on the Nantucket route, while the M/V Sankaty will take the Monomoy’s place.

The spokesperson said scheduled service is not expected to be affected during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with the exception of Tuesday morning’s 6:30 a.m. extra trip from Hyannis to Nantucket and the 9:15 a.m. return trip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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