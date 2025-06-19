‘We’re still numb’: Karen Read and family celebrate not guilty verdict

BOSTON — After leaving the courthouse in Dedham, Karen Read went to her hotel here in the seaport for a couple of hours, and then came to Mastro’s here for dinner with her family to celebrate that her case is finally over.

Karen read, and her family says it’s time to decompress now that her murder re-trial is over.

“Right now we’re still numb,” said Read’s father, Bill, “we’re numb, we’re happy we’re numb, we’re celebrating, we’re getting together as a family in here, you know, another couple of weeks decompress.”

The reads celebrated her not-guilty verdict with a dinner at Mastro’s in Seaport.

Boston 25 also caught up with some of her legal team in Boston Wednesday night, and while they’re happy with the verdict, her attorneys say this story isn’t over, in the fight to bring justice for John O’Keefe.

“In one sense this case brought justice in that they charged the wrong person and they went after an innocent woman for 3 and a half years and they failed because they charged the wrong person,” said Read’s attorney, David Yanetti, “but somebody’s still out there and it’s a shame that this investigation was not done in the proper way so that they could have gotten to the truth so that we’d be in a different place today

“God bless those 12 people on the jury, members of your community had courage and sat there day after day, weighed the evidence, did their job, they’re the ones who are the heroes.” Said Read’s defense attorney, Bob Alessi. “We’ve seen the evidence, we’ve seen it up close, this should not be over by any stretch.”

Read’s lawyers tell Boston 25 that they’re also taking tonight to just decompress, and they’re beyond thankful this second trial didn’t end in a mistrial.

