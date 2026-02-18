‘Were at the mercy of the sea’: Investigation into sinking of ‘Lily Jean’ ongoing, says officials

GLOUCESTER, MASS. — The investigation into the sinking of Gloucester’s ‘Lily Jean’ is ongoing, officials say, as federal, state, and local agencies have partnered to locate the remnants of the fishing vessel.

Seven individuals were on board when it sank on January 30. They were officially identified as Accursio “Gus” Sanfilippo, the captain, and crew members Paul Beal Sr., Paul Beal Jr., John Rousanidis, Freeman Short, Sean Therrien, and Jada Samitt, a NOAA fisheries observer.

Sanfilippo was laid to rest last week. His body was the only one recovered, along with debris and an empty life raft.

Senator Bruce Tarr and Governor Maura Healey praised the ongoing efforts of authorities working to recover the ‘Lily Jean.’

“We are not into phases two and three of these situations. Phases two and three encompass an incredible multi-agency reconnaissance effort, investigation effort. One of the likes of which is rarely seen with regard to collaboration between federal, state and local governments. It is one that is very helpful and consoling to us in this very difficult time of loss for our community,” said Tarr.

During a press conference on February 18, NOAA, a partner in the recovery effort, said that on Monday, February 2, the research vessel Gloria Michelle set sail from Woods Hole at 6 p.m. to support the state’s efforts to recover the vessel on February 3 and 4.

That weekend, the NOAA ship Thomas Jefferson was also on site to conduct additional surveying of the ocean floor around the vessel’s last known location. The data was made available to the Coast Guard to aid in the investigation.

“NOAA’s role here is not unusual, but NOAA recognized that we had a part to assist in the investigation,” said Director Johnathan Hair.

“Thanks to our partners with NOAA, a tremendous amount of data has been gathered that will make a difference in this investigation in finding the answers that we want. That information is being processed, that information is being analyzed,” said Tarr.

In addition to NOAA, the Massachusetts Environmental Police are assisting in the investigation using side-scan sonar technology. Their additional data has been shared with NOAA, which is analyzing it to determine whether a vessel capable of conducting deeper and more extensive analysis is needed.

“If we’re able to gain a site that seems like it’s worth our effort to go out and look at it and find more information we have some technology that we’ll talk about launching in that area...possibly what’s called a ROUV underwater vehicle,” said Captain John Moynihan.

“We’ll send that down if we can, but we are waiting to get that information back to see if that’s a viable option for us, so we’re just going to stand by we’re kind of at the mercy at the sea right now, and we’ll wait for a better day we can make our next move,” said Moynihan.

Officials said side scanning sonar and mapping technology could have likely located something that could be the ‘Lily Jean’, up to 400 feet under the surface, but that data, again, still needs to be analyzed.

But if it is the Lily Jean, and if the rest of the crew is still on board, a decision will have to made if they can be recovered.

“I would tell you a 300 plus foot dive into a vessel potentially into confined space could be life threatening. That is going to have to be a decision that is made when we are able to assess situational conditions, capabilities, which presently, no one in the front of this room has,” said Tarr.

“The reality right now is we have a situation where we essentially have a grave out at sea and that is a very difficult situation for all of these family members,” said Governor Maura Healey.

A relative of Paul Beal Sr. and Jr. shared a statement expressing gratitude to the Coast Guard and all first responders assisting in the investigation.

“I’d like to condemn the baseless, and in some cases, evil speculation on social media. The facts are - this is a terrible tragedy, we’ve lost a highly experienced and respected captain, a man ready to retire, his son whom he was going to pass the family torch to, three young men aspiring to join a fraternity of men generations in the making, and a young lady just beginning her journey through life,” said Ricky Beal.

“Hopefully in the future, the investigation will give us some light into what happened, but as of now only God knows what happened that fateful morning,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

