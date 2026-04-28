North Shore man gets time in federal prison for armed robbery, drug conspiracy, feds say

BOSTON — A Lynn man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a January 2023 armed robbery of a drug customer and selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Bay State, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Harvey Rodriguez, a/k/a “Big Opp,” 29, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. Senior District Court Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV handed down his sentence.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in January to one count each of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act Robbery). He was arrested and charged in August.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez participated in a multi-year drug conspiracy that took place in the Lynn area and on the North Shore.

According to court documents, Rodriguez conspired with numerous other distributors, including those he supplied, and others who have been previously charged with federal drug offenses, including Vincent Caruso, a/k/a “Fatz”, Lawrence Michael Nagle, Jr., and Schuyler Oppenheimer, a/k/a “SK”.

The drug conspiracy involved the manufacturing of counterfeit prescription pills and the sale of kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl in Lynn and throughout Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Over the course of the investigation, prosecutors said Rodriguez distributed cocaine and methamphetamine to a cooperating witness and confidential informant on four occasions.

Rodriguez also participated in an armed robbery of a drug customer.

On Jan. 30, 2023, a drug transaction was scheduled to take place at an apartment in Woburn, during which an associate of Rodriguez was to deliver a kilogram of cocaine in exchange for approximately $24,000.

During the transaction, prosecutors said Rodriguez and Claudio Melo entered the apartment and pointed semiautomatic pistols at the drug customer before taking the $24,000 in cash, which were the proceeds of drug trafficking activities the drug customer was engaged in.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez and Melo then forced the drug customer to open a safe in his bedroom, which was empty. Shortly thereafter, both robbers left with the $24,000 cash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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