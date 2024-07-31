‘Not the search conclusion anyone wanted’: Body of missing Lynn teen pulled from Saugus pond

LYNN, Mass. — Police say they’ve notified the family of missing teen Brian Lopez that his body was pulled unresponsive from a pond on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old had been missing since last Friday and was last seen walking on Myrtle Street in Lynn.

Several law enforcement entities converged on Walden Pond on the Saugus/Lynnfield line on Tuesday to search for Lopez.

His body was recovered around 4:30 p.m. The Saugus Police Department was informed of the presence of the body by some young men who were fishing in Walden Pond.

Foul play is not suspected. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine an exact cause of death in the coming days.

“We would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police, Lynn Fire Department, Environmental Police, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the numerous volunteers and the many members of the Lynn Police Department for their assistance during this investigation,” Chief Christopher Reddy said. “We offer our sincere condolences and support to the family and friends of Brian Lopez during this difficult time.”

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker expressed similar sentiments.

“No parent should have to endure the pain of losing a child,” Tucker said. “This was not the search conclusion anyone wanted, and our hearts are with the Lopez family.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

BREAKING : source confirms body of 17-year-old Brian Lopez missing from Lynn since last Friday has been located in Walden Pond in Saugus. Family has been notified. More @boston25 5/6 g — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 30, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

