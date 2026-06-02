Wellness Wednesday: Clean your body first, then fuel it right, doctor advises

Dr. Nayan Patel, a pharmacist and founder of Auro Wellness, recently outlined essential wellness practices, emphasizing the importance of internal body cleanliness before introducing additional nutrition.

Patel highlighted sleep, water, and glutathione as foundational for physical sustainability. He also provided guidance on minimizing phone use before bedtime for optimal health.

Patel likens the body’s internal state to a refrigerator. “You cannot bring clean food if the refrigerator is dirty to begin with. If it’s moldy and not clean from inside, you cannot bring new food... put it back into the refrigerator and assume the food’s going to stay clean,” Patel said.

He explained that a body not perfectly clean internally will not heal effectively by merely adding more nutrition. Instead, individuals must both clean their bodies and improve their diets.

Patel noted that the body often encounters issues due to consuming inappropriate foods or exposure to harmful substances. He identified poor sleep patterns as a common mistake.

“Instead of having a proper habit... what they’re really doing is what? Taking a pill to put them to sleep. Very common problem,” Patel said.

The body requires several elements to sustain itself, with sleep being paramount, similar to a computer needing to reboot daily. Water is also critical, as it is the most abundant molecule in the body and is not produced by the body itself.

Glutathione is the second most abundant molecule, naturally produced when the body has sufficient levels of amino acids such as cysteine. Patel recommends incorporating cysteine-rich foods into one’s diet.

These include animal proteins like chicken, pork, fish, beef, and eggs, as well as plant-based sources such as lentils, oatmeal, nuts, and seeds.

For improved sleep and overall health, Patel advises individuals to avoid using their phones for at least 2 hours before bed. He suggested that stopping phone use after 6 p.m. offers the best health benefits.

Patel offered a broader perspective on wellness, urging individuals to reflect on habits that may contribute to health issues.

“We are suffering, or we’re having issues because we overdid something, so look back. Work on doing less for your body and do the right things for it in terms of nutrition and diet and all those things. Your body will thank you so much,” Patel said.

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