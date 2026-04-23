Wellness Wednesday: Building healthier habits this spring

Spring is a good time to build momentum for a healthier lifestyle.

According to experts... Here are the three most popular fitness trends and how to optimize your recovery.

With the slow shedding of the layers comes springtime fitness.

And right now, it’s all about hybrid training.

Curtis Duffy is the director of club operations at Flight House Fitness-- which is a family-owned luxury gym opening a new location in Charlestown next month.

He says this means alternating cardiovascular fitness and strength over a longer duration workout.

“People love to be able to train for something and have you know, a goal in mind in a competition setting they can do with the community and their friends,” Duffy said.

Number two. Strength training.

Duffy says it’s gaining traction across all ages, genders and fitness levels as people are really starting to understand the importance of building a SOLID strength training program

“I think at least supplementing two to three days a week to focus on strength training and taking full body strength training classes with other people is really just going to set yourself up for success.

And number three... Recovery.

From saunas and cold plunges to IV hydration and peptides. These methods are providing an opportunity to perform your best.

But here’s the even better news:

“The most important ONE is free and it’s sleep so we can prioritize 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night. I think if you’re doing that, you’re already ahead of the game and then anything else you do is just sort of adding extra layers of recovery which is great,” Duffy detailed.

However, Duffy points out that contrast therapy- which is the practice of alternating between hot and cold exposure- has immense benefits.

Entering a sauna sweats out the toxins and an ice bath or cold shower after is good for your mental health and energy level.

- To avoid injury after getting out of the winter hibernation, don’t overtrain. Some people try to work out five days and only rest for two. You should give yourself time to rest and recover.

-Vary your routine. Every workout does not have to be intense

-And don’t forget to stretch... focus on your mobility. This could be ten or fifteen minutes before or after your workout or during your Workday.

Duffy says, as you age, you should really be focusing more on your recovery and your nutrition.

With age, your body recovers more slowly, and you are more prone to injury.

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