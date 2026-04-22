Traveler with measles recently passed through Boston’s Logan Airport, officials warn

BOSTON — State and local officials issued an urgent public health warning on Wednesday morning regarding a person with measles who passed through Boston’s Logan International Airport last week.

The infected traveler visited Logan’s Terminal C shortly after midnight on Tuesday, April 14, after arriving on JetBlue Airways flight 470 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the Boston Public Health Commission and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Any traveler who spent time in Terminal C between 12:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on April 14 may have been exposed to measles, health officials warned. They also noted the infected individual left Logan Airport in a privately owned vehicle and traveled out of state.

Health officials say they are now working with local partners to identify and notify those who may have been exposed. Unvaccinated people who have been exposed should contact their healthcare provider immediately, avoid public places, and monitor for symptoms through May 5.

Measles is classified as a highly contagious virus that begins with flu-like symptoms, including cough, high fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a red, blotchy rash that spreads from the face to the rest of the body.

Measles easily spreads when someone with measles breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and it can also spread if people touch surfaces or items with the virus within two hours after the infected person was in the area, officials noted. Infection can occur 7-21 days after direct or indirect contact with another person with measles.

“This case of measles underscores the continued importance of obtaining the MMR vaccine. The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles infection and also protects against mumps and rubella. This vaccine is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our communities from serious illness,” Boston Public Health Commissioner Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement.

There are no other known exposure points in Boston at this time.

The number of confirmed measles cases in Massachusetts residents this year remains unchanged at two.

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