Haverhill police release official cause of death for Officer Katelyn Tully

HAVERHILL, Mass. — The Haverhill Police Department has released the official cause of death for Officer Katelyn Tully.

Her sudden death in September of 2025 was only a few months after the death of a man in Haverhill police custody in July.

7 of the officers involved in the incident with 43-year-old Francis Gigliotti were placed on leave, including Tully.

Tully sister’s spoke with Boston 25 back in October and said Katelyn tried to save Gigliotti’s life by administering CPR- and her unexpected passing was also raising concern.

The family of Officer Tully also criticized former Chief Robert Pistone’s handling of the situation.

“It took him three hours to call me back, and his words to me were empty. It was heartless, it was disgusting, and just trying to save his own,” said Amanda Tully. “He has not called my father, our father, or our mother to express his condolences at all.”

Pistone resigned shortly thereafter.

According to Haverhill police, the medical examiner determined Tully’s cause of death was probable cardiac dysrhythmia of uncertain etiology.

“Officer Tully’s passing has had a profound impact on this department and the community she served. She is deeply missed by her fellow officers, friends, and family. Her dedication, professionalism, and compassion left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege to know and work alongside her,” the department said.

“We understand there has been speculation and inaccurate information circulating regarding the circumstances of her death. It is our hope that the release of these official findings will provide clarity and help put those rumors to rest, allowing Officer Tully’s family, friends, and colleagues the space to continue grieving and remembering her life and service with dignity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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