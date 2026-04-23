Good Samaritans rescue a woman from fiery crash on 495 Southbound

Kristen Hunter is an EMT. She was on her way home from work Tuesday night when she passed what she thought was road construction at first on 495 South.

“... but then I saw the headlights facing the wrong way,” she recalled.

State police say a wrong-way driver had just crashed into another car traveling in the correct direction.

When Hunter pulled over, she noticed the car was on fire. Two other men stopped too, immediately jumping into action alongside Hunter.

She says the woman was trapped in the driver’s seat so she ran back to her car to get a knife and cut her seatbelt off .

“We were able to get her out of the car brought her over put her on the ground and the two guys who were there were so amazing and anything I asked them to do they did so when we were carrying her over, I was like we’ve got to get her further away from the car.” she explained.

Hunter has been an EMT for more than three decades and knows every minute matters.

“When you see something like that happen somebody’s going to need help,” she said.

“We knew that it was definitely within a matter of minutes the car was going to be completely in flames and it was by the time they got there,” she added.

Hunter was able to flag down the driver of a tractor trailer, who had a fire extinguisher, one of the men took it and started to try and put out the car fire.

Soon after, police and fire crews took over.

Hunter and the two men watched as the med flight helicopter landed on the highway.

She says if it weren’t for the two men there by her side from the start, everything would have been much different.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them there’s no way.”

It is her hope that she can get in touch with the men and let them know how much their efforts were appreciated.

“They need to know the difference they made in so many lives Tuesday night. What a different outcome it would have been if they did not stay there and help like they did. They didn’t know me, you know, they didn’t know this person and they risked their lives.”

Hunter says there were times she thought they were all going to get burned in the flames.

State police say the driver suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

“They helped give her a chance,” Hunter said about the two men.

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