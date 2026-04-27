Interstate 95 traffic alert: Crash prompts lane closures in Danvers, Peabody

DANVERS/PEABODY, Mass. — Temporary lane closures are in place on Interstate 95 northbound in Danvers and Peabody on Monday afternoon due to an earlier crash.

Lanes are closed at Exit 70, and the I‑95 northbound Exit 70 off‑ramp is also closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

In #Danvers and #Peabody, temporary lane closures in place on I-95 NB at exit 70 due to crash. I-95 NB exit 70 off-ramp is also closed at this time. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 27, 2026

The closures are expected to remain in place for several hours. Drivers are being urged to seek alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

A photo from the scene showed a tractor-trailer that had rolled over, with debris scattered across the road. It also appeared that at least one other vehicle was involved in the wreck.

Rollover crash on I-95 in Danvers and Peabody

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to those involved, but Massachusetts State Police confirmed that EMS crews and firefighters from Danvers responded to the scene.

State police also noted that the crash happened just before 11 a.m.

“Due to the severity of the crash, MADOT has closed the Exit 70 off-ramp,” a trooper wrote in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

There were no additional details available.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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