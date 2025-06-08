‘We’d love it to become law next week:’ What would the Massachusetts cannabis bill change?

BOSTON — The House unanimously passed a bill this week to update and change cannabis laws in Massachusetts.

Those pushing for it believe it would modernize priorities and policies to be more in line with surrounding states and possibly keep some businesses from closing.

The bill known as “An Act modernizing the commonwealth’s cannabis laws”, would make it so companies can grow from three to six stores over a three-year period.

Brandon Pollock, the CEO of Theory Wellness, said his company would like to expand.

“We’d love it to become law next week, but I don’t know if that’s realistic,” Pollock said. “This would allow a lot of growth for our team and some opportunities for some new business.”

Those pushing for the bill to become law said it would help companies make more money and also bring more investors to the state.

“I know a lot of entrepreneurs that want to sell but I can’t buy them because we’re at our limit of stores and then companies like Theory want to grow but we can’t grow because we’re at our limit of stores,” Pollock explained.

In addition to increasing the license cap, the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition said consumers would be able to purchase up to two ounces of product instead of one ounce.

“So, dispensaries will really benefit from changes like that,” the Massachusetts Cannabis Coalition Executive Director, Ryan Dominguez, said.

Dominguez said another possible big change would be to the CCC, also known as the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

“This change will move the commission from five commissioners to three commissioners, and then all of those commissioners will now be appointed by the governor,” Dominguez explained.

The CCC works to implement and administer laws surrounding marijuana in the state.

Dominguez said having the CCC solely under the governor could help define its roles and responsibilities.

“I think we’re starting to see that commissioners are starting to come up on their terms, and if they don’t act quickly, we could be in a position where the CCC is down to two commissioners without a chair,” Dominguez said. “Then there’s no way for us to really operate our businesses or get any of the changes that we’re looking for.”

Those against the bill have warned that if the state allows certain operators to grow even more, it could hurt small and equity-owned businesses.

Now, it’s up to the Senate to either pick up the current legislation, make their own version of it, or delay picking it up altogether until the next legislative session.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

