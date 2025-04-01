‘We need to fight back’: Walkout planned in support of Tufts University student detained by ICE

MEDFORD, Mass. — A walkout in support of a Tufts University doctoral student who was detained last week by masked immigration officials is slated to take place on Tuesday.

Workers Strike Back have organized a rally calling for the release of 30-year-old Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national who was surrounded and arrested Tuesday by six undercover federal agents as she walked along a street in Somerville.

“The brutal abduction of Tufts student and SEIU member Rumeysa Ozturk in Somerville by undercover federal agents has sparked alarm and outrage,” walkout organizers said. “We need to fight back.”

Tufts students and the Coalition for Palestinian Liberation plan to walk out during a noon rally at Ballou Hall at 1 The Green in Medford.

Ozturk was quickly moved to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in remote Basile, Louisiana, before her attorneys could secure a judge’s order blocking the transfer.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper gave the government until Tuesday evening to respond to an updated complaint filed by Ozturk’s attorneys.

“To allow the Court’s resolution of its jurisdiction to decide the petition, Ozturk shall not be removed from the United States until further order of this court,” the judge wrote.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson has confirmed Ozturk’s detention and the termination of her visa, saying investigations found Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.

