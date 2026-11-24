Football and Thanksgiving have long gone hand in hand in Watertown and Belmont. The football will still be played this year, but for the first time in this longstanding rivalry, it won’t happen on Thanksgiving Day.

The rivalry between the two communities runs deep.

“I never lost to Belmont,” Watertown parent Joe Connors said.

This year’s Watertown team is making it clear the rivalry hasn’t cooled off.

“But we’re coming to town, so they need to watch out,” parent Lisa Keuchkarian-McKeen said.

But as both teams hit the practice field ahead of one of their biggest games of the year, some parents, former players and residents said part of the tradition has been lost by moving the game from Thanksgiving morning to Wednesday night.

Belmont resident John Doherty said he was surprised by the change, especially because the game has become part of Thanksgiving for generations of local families.

“We live directly across the street here, so we’re going to have a little pregame in our driveway and have folks come by and drop in,” Doherty said.

His son Declan, a former Belmont football player, still remembers what it felt like to play in the Thanksgiving game as a senior.

“Honestly, it’s just the tradition of 100 plus years. It’s honestly one of the biggest traditions in the country for football, so it meant a lot because I knew I was contributing to it somehow,” Declan Doherty said.

For parents of Watertown seniors, the change means their sons won’t get that same Thanksgiving morning experience.

Keuchkarian-McKeen’s son, Coleman, is Watertown’s quarterback.

“The sentiment of it is definitely gone. I think they were very much looking forward to ending their senior year with a bang Thanksgiving morning in Belmont, but what are you going to do? We can’t fight them,” she said.

She said Thanksgiving morning isn’t just about the football game. For many families, it’s also a reunion.

“Thursday is a morning you get up and you’re leisurely having your cup of coffee or having a couple of drinks and you want to go to the game and see people you haven’t seen. People from out of town come. It’s a huge reunion,” Keuchkarian-McKeen said.

For Connors, the tradition is personal. He played for Watertown in the 1980s, coached in the early 2000s and now gets to watch his son take the field.

“Ironically, he wears the same number I wore in high school, and we were both captains on championship teams,” Connors said.

He said Thanksgiving football has a way of bringing generations back together.

“Current students, past students, we have people in their 70s and 80s coming every single Thanksgiving, have been since they’ve been in high school,” Connors said.

Watertown school officials told Boston 25 News that the two communities have one of the greatest Thanksgiving football traditions in the state. This year, Belmont is the home team and requested that the game be played Wednesday night instead.

Still, Connors said the most important thing is giving the players a game they’ll remember long after high school.

“At the end of the day, right, it’s the kids. This is the most memorable game that they’ll play in their entire career, and I played in it 43 years ago and I still talk about it with my friends from Belmont and Watertown, so you want them to have a good game, everybody stay healthy and something they can talk to their kids about,” Connors said.

And the Thanksgiving tradition may only be taking a one-year break. Watertown officials said when the team hosts Belmont next year, the rivalry game will move back to Thanksgiving Day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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