WATCH: Wildlife officials show how they caught missing monitor lizard in Worcester County town

DOUGLAS, Mass. — Wildlife officials are giving viewers a glimpse of how they captured a monitor lizard that had evaded them for weeks.

Goose, the elusive water monitor whose been on the lam since July, was finally found by rescuers on Saturday.

Around 2 p.m., Massachusetts Environmental Police say they received a call that the reptile had been spotted near SW Main Street in Douglas.

Officers located Goose but saw that he fled into a hole under a nearby tree.

DCR staff, Webster Animal Control, and experts from Rainforest Reptiles converged on the area to try and lure the animal from his hideaway.

Utilizing two pieces of chicken as bait, rescuers used catch poles to secure Goose.

Video shows the “short but mighty tug-of-war” that ensued trying to rescue the lizard.

Goose was then safely secured and placed in a container.

He is now in the custody of the Rainforest Reptile Shows, where he received a full medical exam and checkup on Tuesday.

