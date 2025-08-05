Wayward Webster lizard captured after weekslong search

WEBSTER, Mass. — A homecoming in Webster on Monday after a wayward lizard was finally found by wildlife experts.

“Goose,” a missing water monitor lizard was captured a few days ago when authorities got a call from a resident walking through Douglas State Forest.

The resident spotted the five-foot-long reptile and snapped a photo of him.

An animal rescue group raced to the scene, setting up baited traps with hard-boiled eggs, raw chicken, and other treats.

Naturally, Goose couldn’t resist and wandered into the trap.

He was captured and reported to be in good health, thus ending the Goose chase.

Goose is now in the custody of the Rainforest Reptile Shows.

He’ll be heading to the vet for a full exam and checkup on Tuesday.

“He’s oh-so curious and starting to feel more comfortable around people again,” the reptile rescue business said. “We’re excited to see his progress and share it with everyone!”

Goose Check-In! 🦎 Goose wanted everyone to know he’s doing well and is safe! He’s had quite the adventure over the... Posted by Rainforest Reptile Shows on Monday, August 4, 2025

