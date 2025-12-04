WATCH: Train clips car at Andover intersection

ANDOVER, Mass. — Video obtained by Boston 25 News captures the moment a train clipped a car at an Andover intersection for the second time in the past few months.

Surveillance video shows the vehilce stop in the railway intersection on Essex Street as the lights flash and the arm comes down.

The car rocks for a second after the train made contact with the vehicle as it whizzed by.

Back in October, a train crashed into a car being driven by an 84-year-old woman at the same intersection.

Somehow, the woman walked away without any serious injuries.

A sign posted at the railroad crossing reads, “WARNING HIGH SPEED TRAINS DANGER.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group