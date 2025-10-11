Security video shows the moment a train crashes into a car in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — New surveillance video shows a freight train crashing into a car on Thursday morning near Pearson and Essex streets.

Authorities say an 84-year-old woman drove past the warning lights and stopped on the tracks.

You can see in the video, she realizes a train is coming and the woman tries to back up off the tracks. It was too late, as the train crashed into the car. It was shredded as the car was pinned between poles.

“The driver seemingly panicked when the gates came down,” MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

Somehow, the woman walked away without any serious injuries.

Drone video captured by a Boston 25 photographer showed a crumpled sedan resting along the side of the train tracks near Depot Pizza. Debris was also seen littering the roadway.

A sign posted at the railroad crossing read, “WARNING HIGH SPEED TRAINS DANGER.”

Officials say the commuter rail train was damaged and was towed away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group