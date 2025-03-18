Local

Watch live: Final conference in Karen Read murder case before start of retrial

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — The prosecution and defense in the Karen Read murder case will convene for a final pre-trial conference on Tuesday in front of Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone ahead of the start of the Mansfield woman’s second trial in just two weeks.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

In new court paperwork filed Monday, special prosecutor Hank Brennan claimed Read’s defense provided selective information to federal investigators in an attempt to shape their probe into the case. As 25 Investigates first reported, the federal investigation has concluded with no charges filed.

The federal investigation was focused on local and state law enforcement, as well as allegations that Read had been set up for the murder of O’Keefe.

Brennan on Tuesday is expected to ask Cannone to bar any mention of the federal probe during Read’s upcoming retrial, which starts with jury selection on April 1.

Brennan also wants to block former FBI agent Michael Easter from testifying for the defense about police work that led to Read’s arrest. He claims that Easter is not qualified to give an opinion on the quality of the investigation or what he called “alleged inadequacies” by police.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in injury or death. She has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, a U.S. District Court judge refused to dismiss Read’s second-degree murder charge. Her attorneys had argued double jeopardy, claiming deadlocked jurors in the first trial told them that they were never going to convict her on that charge.

In July 2024, Cannone declared a mistrial after the jurors deadlocked.

Get caught up with the latest developments in the Read case

