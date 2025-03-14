Federal court refuses to dismiss the murder charge against Karen Read

In April, Karen Read will still go on trial for murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

According to a court filing obtained by Boston 25 News, a U.S. District Court refused to dismiss her second-degree murder charge Thursday night.

Read’s attorney argued double jeopardy, saying jurors in the deadlocked first trial told Read’s defense team they were never going to convict her on that murder charge.

The federal court didn’t agree with the argument, writing that, “In short, any jury vote here was not final, as required by Blueford.”

They also denied a request to dismiss the charge of leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

