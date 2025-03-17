New filing in Karen Read case accuses defense of instigating federal investigation

A new filing in the Karen Read case accuses her team of instigating the federal investigation of John O’Keefe’s death.

In new court paperwork filed Tuesday Special prosecutor Hank Brennan claims Read’s defense provided selective information to the feds in an attempt to shape the probe.

As 25 Investigates first reported, the federal investigation has concluded with no charges filed.

Brennan wants to exclude any mention of the feds at Read’s next trial

He also wants to block a former FBI agent from testifying for the defense about the police work that led to Read’s arrest.

Brennan claims that Michael Easter is not qualified to give an opinion on the quality of the investigation or what he calls “alleged inadequacies” by police.

Read is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday for one of her last hearings before her trial which is scheduled to begin April 1.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group