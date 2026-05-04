Mass. traffic alert: Crash on Tobin Bridge causes major delays during Monday morning commute

BOSTON — A crash on the Tobin Bridge is causing major traffic delays for Monday morning commuters.

At one point, Boston 25’s Catherine Parrotta estimated a drive time of more than 150 minutes to get from Route 128 to the Tobin Bridge.

In a post on X, MassDOT warned motorists that a southbound lane on Route 1 south before the CANA Tunnel.

In #Boston, left lane closed on Route 1 SB prior to the CANA Tunnel due to crash. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 4, 2026

Parrotta is providing live traffic updates throughout the Boston 25 Morning News.

There was no immediate word of injuries in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

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