Watch live: Brian Walshe faces sentencing for the murder of his missing wife

DEDHAM, Mass. — Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man convicted of murdering his wife, Ana Walshe, whose body was never found, is due back in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court for a sentencing hearing on Thursday morning.
Walshe is expected to receive life in prison without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Massachusetts.
On Monday, the jury in his high-profile trial found Walshe guilty of first-degree murder. Before the start of the trial on Dec. 1, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading police and dismembering his wife’s body.
Jurors deliberated for less than six hours before returning the verdict. Walshe showed no emotion as the decision was read.
Ana Walshe, a mother of three, vanished on New Year’s Day 2023. Prosecutors argued Walshe killed Ana and then dismembered her remains, discarding them in area dumpsters.
The defense conceded that Walshe disposed of Ana’s body but claimed she died unexpectedly in bed after a New Year’s Eve party at their home. Walshe did not testify, and the defense called no witnesses during the trial.
Before sentencing, the court is expected to hear victim impact statements.
After Monday’s verdict, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey praised the jury’s decision, saying, “It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about getting the right answer. And this was the right answer.”
Morrissey said Ana’s mother told him after the verdict that justice had been served.
Sentencing was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed to today.
