WATCH: Black bear seen wandering in Walpole back yard

WALPOLE, Mass. — A black bear was seen wandering around a Walpole back yard on Monday morning, prompting a warning from wildlife officials.

Police say the animal was spotted off Audubon Drive and that black bear sightings have become somewhat commonplace both locally and nationally.

“While not totally unique to our area, black bears have been increasing in numbers and distribution since the 1970s,” Walpole Police wrote in a social media post. “The statewide population of bears is estimated to be over 4,500 animals and is growing and expanding eastward.”

With their expanded presence, wildlife officials warn that bears that have become accustomed and dependent on human-associated food like bird seed and trash can cause damage and become a nuisance.

Residents are asked to remove food sources and other attractants to prevent problems with bears.

Officials recommend removing bird feeders and putting all garbage in closed containers in a garage or outbuilding.

Bear sightings can be reported to the the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife at (508)759-3406. If the bear presents a public safety threat, please contact MassWildlife at (508) 389-6300 or the Massachusetts Environmental Police at (800)632-8075.

