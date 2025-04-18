Massachusetts 250th celebration and local events: Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON — Are you ready to celebrate, Massachusetts?

The 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution is here. Several action-packed events are planned in the Bay State over the weekend leading up to Patriots Day and the Boston Marathon to commemorate this historic time in our nation’s history.

The kickoff event, Paul Revere’s Ride, is planned for Friday to bring residents and visitors together across the North End and Charlestown, marking 250 years since the historic ride of Paul Revere.

The event will feature historic reenactments, a performance by Boston Pops musicians, a lantern procession to Boston Harbor, and a drone show over the harbor.

Other local events will include parades and reenactments of the bloody battles fought in the area back in 1775.

“April 19, 1775, stands as a pivotal moment in American history. On this day, the reverberations of gunfire pierced the Massachusetts countryside, irrevocably shaping the trajectory of the American Revolution,” organizers wrote on Lex250.org, an official website for the town of Lexington, noting the Battle of Lexington and Concord, the opening battles of the American Revolutionary War.

“It was here that British Colonists bravely defended their ideals of liberty and self-determination. Join us for this momentous occasion, when many events are planned throughout the day at Minute Man National Historical Park and the surrounding towns of Lexington and Concord,” the National Park Service says on its website.

Here’s a list of local events:

Travelers should expect increased travel times, along with lane and ramp closures due to Massachusetts 250th Anniversary celebrations throughout Patriots’ Day Weekend, as well as the Boston Marathon on Monday, state transportation officials said in a statement.

“Whether you’re experiencing the historic reenactments in Lexington and Concord or cheering on Marathon runners in Boston, MassDOT wishes you a safe and enjoyable Patriots’ Day weekend,” Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement.

Battle Road reenactment (nps.gov)

“If you’re traveling, please plan ahead, be aware of scheduled closures and detours, and expect heavier traffic,” Tibbits-Nutt said. “Most importantly, we urge everyone to travel responsibly and make smart, safe choices.”

The HOV lane on Interstate 93 southbound between Boston and Quincy will extend its afternoon hours and be open for travel on Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Additionally, the HOV lane and the swing lane at the Sumner Tunnel will not be deployed on Monday. Deployment operations for the HOV lane and the swing lane will resume on Tuesday.

To accommodate Massachusetts 250 celebrations and the Boston Marathon, the following closures will be in place:

Friday, April 18, and Saturday, April 19:

Route 2A will be closed from Massachusetts Avenue in Lexington, through Lincoln, and extending to Route 2 in Concord from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, April 19 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

In Concord, the following closures will be in place:

There will be no access from Route 2 to Cambridge Turnpike at exit 125 from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



There will be no access from Route 2 to Walden Street northbound from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



There will be no access from Route 2 westbound to Fairhaven Road from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



There will be no access from Route 2 to Sudbury Road northbound from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



There will be no access from Route 2 to Old Road to Nine Acre Corner (ORNAC) northbound from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



There will be no access from Route 2 to Route 62 eastbound from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



There will be no access from Route 2 to Elm Street eastbound from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



Route 2 medians will be closed, preventing crossing traffic and main line left turns at Walden Street, Sudbury Road, ORNAC, Route 62, and Elm Street from 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 18 to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19. Affected traffic will be diverted to exit 125 to the east and the Concord Rotary to the west to reverse direction as needed. Provisions will be made at the Route 2/ORNAC intersection to maintain emergency access to Emerson Hospital.



There will be no access from Route 2 to Route 2A at exit 125 from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, April 19 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

In Lexington, I‑95 northbound/southbound exits 46B (Route 2A west) will be closed from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, April 19 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

In Lincoln, the following closures will be in place:

Hanscom Drive will be closed between Route 2A and Old Bedford Road from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, April 19 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.



There will be no access from Route 2 to Bedford Road northbound from 5:00 a.m. Saturday, April 19 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, April 19.

Monday, April 21:

In Newton, the following closures will be in place:

The Beacon Street bridge over Route 16 and I-90 will be closed.



The I-95 (Route 128) northbound and southbound exit 37 off-ramps will be closed.

In Wellesley, the Route 9 westbound off-ramp to Route 16 will be closed.

In Boston, the I-90 eastbound exit 133 to Copley will be closed, with a detour via I-90 eastbound exit 134A.

In Hopkinton, the I-495 northbound/southbound exit 50 (Route 85) off ramps, the I-495 northbound/southbound exit 54A (West Main Street) off ramps will be closed, and the on-ramp from West Main Street in Hopkinton to I-495 southbound will be closed, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

