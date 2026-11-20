A veteran Massachusetts Department of Transportation inspector accused of not regularly showing up for work has retired, one day before 25 Investigates’ report on him aired.

MassDOT confirmed that 59-year-old Kevin Meehan, a General Construction Inspector II, retired just ahead of the investigation. The agency has launched its own review of his attendance following 25 Investigates’ inquiries and says that review is ongoing.

A source told 25 Investigates that MassDOT has alerted the State Retirement Board, which administers taxpayer-funded pensions. MassDOT has not publicly said what it will do about Meehan’s pension.

Meehan has not been charged with a crime. When 25 Investigates approached him on camera, he declined to answer questions. “I’ve got no comment; I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said.

25 Investigates obtained an anonymous complaint accusing Meehan of not regularly showing up to work for more than a year while still collecting a paycheck. According to MassDOT, the complaint reached the agency as a referral from the Office of the Inspector General in January 2026. The agency said it reviewed the allegations and available records and concluded there was not sufficient evidence to pursue the matter further.

After 25 Investigates began asking questions, MassDOT said it opened a new review, which remains ongoing. “We take allegations involving employee attendance and the appropriate use of public resources seriously and will take appropriate action based on the findings once the review is completed,” the agency said in a statement.

The complaint also alleged Meehan was running a plumbing business while employed by the state. 25 Investigates found Meehan has been a licensed master plumber and tied 29 City of Boston plumbing and gas permits to him, dating back to 2010. When asked how he handled both jobs, Meehan said, “I don’t understand?”

Meehan was set to earn more than $120,000 this year, according to state payroll records.

The pension question echoes 25 Investigates’ earlier reporting on overtime billing at MassDOT’s Charlestown depot. In that case, MassDOT said it “has requested that the State Retirement Board withhold any pension payments or pension contribution refunds… pending a forfeiture determination under state law.”

In that case, in May, MassDOT said it referred the allegations to the Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell. Campbell’s office has previously declined to provide any updates

Brian Shortsleeve, who once ran the MBTA, told 25 Investigates that taxpayers deserve to know they are getting good value for their money. “There’s hard-working taxpayers, men and women, that are paying their taxes, and we’ve got to make sure that they’re getting good value for their money,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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