Postal worker hospitalized after getting trapped in sorting machine at North Reading facility

NORTH READING, Mass. — A late-night emergency at a North Reading postal facility ended with a successful rescue after a worker’s hand became trapped in machinery.

Firefighters were called to the United States Postal Service Middlesex/Essex Processing and Distribution Center on Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a woman stuck in a machine.

When firefighters arrived, they found a 60-year-old postal employee with her hand caught between a conveyor belt and a metal sorting tray.

Crews worked carefully to cut and disassemble parts of the machine, freeing her after about 30 minutes.

The woman was transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington for treatment.

Fire officials praised the team’s response, noting the rescue required precision and specialized training.

“As firefighters, we train for all manner of technical rescue and extrication,” said Captain Brian Nash. “Our firefighters relied on the tools of the trade and their training to conduct a safe and successful rescue.”

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