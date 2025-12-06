Walpole business owner says sales still suffering even as state road project finishes up

WALPOLE, Mass. — A Walpole business owner says sales are suffering during what should be the busiest time of year due to a state road project that has stripped the shop of electricity outside for its sign and parking lot, leaving the property in the dark later in the day.

Power for the lampposts and large sign outside Watson’s Candies remains off even as work on Walpole’s Route 1A improvement project nears completion.

“For our busiest time of the year, you’ve got people driving by, and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, they must not be open.’ So, they just drive past us,” said Michelle Fiegl, manager of Watson’s Candies. “And it’s hard to attract new customers when we just look like a closed building, especially right after Daylight [Saving Time].”

The $20 million Massachusetts Department of Transportation project began in April 2021, with contractor MDR Construction initially expected to complete it by Nov. 17, 2025.

The ongoing project has added sidewalks and bike lanes, repaved roads and expanded accessibility, among other improvements.

Businesses and commuters along the corridor have withstood congestion and traffic detours for years.

But, as work finishes up on the project, Watson’s Candies owner Virginia Tracey told Boston 25 News sales at the 93-year-old chocolate shop continue to lag even during the winter holiday season.

“I’ve definitely felt on all accounts, for every holiday, every season that we’ve had to go through because of this [construction], a big dip in our sales,” Tracey said. “I want to stay here. I want it to thrive here.”

MassDOT told Boston 25 News in a statement Friday that workers had discovered some unexpected issues during construction, including electrical components of the parking lot lighting out of compliance with current code and in need of upgrades.

“In addition, we are working to address a water infiltration issue that is impacting the power source for the lighting,” Communications Director Marshall Hook said. “This is expected to be resolved soon.”

MassDOT said it “understands construction can be disruptive to local businesses and as such we take steps to minimize any impacts to the greatest extent possible.”

Tracey and Fiegl said they have reached out to the state and contractor over the years to inquire about a timeline for their power to be restored and parking spot lines to be repainted.

Tracey said she has had safety concerns about the parking area at Scoops, her attached ice cream shop, open in the summer months.

“Every child wants to play when having an ice cream, and it’s not safe to be out there in the pitch black,” Tracey said. “The whole parking lot’s full of cars. You don’t know where your kids are, because you can’t see.”

MassDOT said it was working on multiple requests to modify the parking lot layout.

“Those modifications are currently under design and will be presented to the business owners for review to ensure it meets their needs,” Hook said.

While touring Walpole businesses, Mass. Sen. Mike Rush and other elected officials visited Watson’s Candies on Friday and lent their support, Fiegl said.

“We’re very hopeful,” Fiegl said. “But unfortunately, after the last few years, you have to remain kind of ‘hope for the best, expect the worst.’”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group